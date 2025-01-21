Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Boosted by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 103.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 135,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 33,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 544,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,073,000 after purchasing an additional 66,777 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 143,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.