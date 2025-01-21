Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.