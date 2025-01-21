Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after buying an additional 1,222,247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 341.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after buying an additional 850,753 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,200,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,123,000 after acquiring an additional 711,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,039,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,512,000 after acquiring an additional 554,982 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.72.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
