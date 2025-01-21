Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Lifted by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 767,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,302,000 after acquiring an additional 58,261 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 101,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.