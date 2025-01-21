Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Breakwater Investment Management

Breakwater Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,969,000 after buying an additional 18,567,654 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,754,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,758,000 after purchasing an additional 129,479 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,965,000 after purchasing an additional 41,065 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,554,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,616,000 after purchasing an additional 22,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,072,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,907,000 after purchasing an additional 687,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.77. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $49.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

