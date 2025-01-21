Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
VB opened at $248.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $203.33 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.89.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
