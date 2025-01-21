Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $1.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

