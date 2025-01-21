Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Cut by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 7.8% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $135,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. LHM Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 492,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,107,000 after acquiring an additional 125,360 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $296.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $234.62 and a 12 month high of $302.95.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

