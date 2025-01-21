Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$116.80 and last traded at C$116.52. Approximately 60,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 87,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$115.91.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$114.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$107.07.

