Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 1.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.48 and last traded at $137.79. Approximately 2,204,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,613,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

Vertiv Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.25 and its 200 day moving average is $103.98.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.0375 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,526.50. This represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 in the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $4,219,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 15.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,013,000 after purchasing an additional 340,639 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,403,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 112.5% during the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

