Wealthquest Corp Has $90.40 Million Stock Position in US Large Cap Vector ETF (NYSEARCA:DFVX)

Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of US Large Cap Vector ETF (NYSEARCA:DFVX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,170 shares during the period. US Large Cap Vector ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 0.48% of US Large Cap Vector ETF worth $90,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

US Large Cap Vector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFVX stock opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12. The stock has a market cap of $195.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.83. US Large Cap Vector ETF has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $69.06.

US Large Cap Vector ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Vector ETF (DFVX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund does not seek to track an index. The portfolio contains broad exposure to US large-cap stocks, actively selected based on fundamental criteria and managed for long-term capital appreciation.

