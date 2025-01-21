Wealthquest Corp Purchases 5,293 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Wealthquest Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.7% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 74.3% during the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.