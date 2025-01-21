Wealthquest Corp Sells 182 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealthquest Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after acquiring an additional 642,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $101,241.12. The trade was a 99.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,198 shares of company stock valued at $127,616,898. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NFLX opened at $858.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.06 and a twelve month high of $941.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $884.58 and a 200 day moving average of $759.58.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
