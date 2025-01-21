Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alaska Air Group (ALK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) in the last few weeks:
- 1/17/2025 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2025 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $70.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2025 – Alaska Air Group was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2025 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $81.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2024 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2024 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2024 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2024 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $68.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2024 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $50.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/26/2024 – Alaska Air Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.
Alaska Air Group Stock Performance
NYSE:ALK traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.10. 596,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $69.10.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
