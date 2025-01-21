What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for CFG Q1 Earnings?

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,962,330 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CFG. Citigroup increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

CFG stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579,313 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,909,000 after buying an additional 1,682,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,144 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,043,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,933,000 after acquiring an additional 942,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,897,000 after acquiring an additional 894,322 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

