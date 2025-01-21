Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%.
Wintrust Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.91. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $142.04.
Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial
In other news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $473,967.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,420.93. This represents a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $1,789,016.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,591 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,808.68. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
