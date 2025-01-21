WOO Network (WOO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $347.37 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $347.37 million and $30.31 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,222,513,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,862,756,059 tokens. The official message board for WOO Network is woox.io/blog/en. WOO Network’s official website is learn.woo.org/wooooo-the-token/what-is-woo. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. It offers products like WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform, WOOFi, a multi-chain bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and WOOFi DEX, an on-chain order book exchange. The WOO token is the native utility token, providing fee discounts, yield opportunities, and other benefits. Developed by Kronos Research, WOO Network aims to democratize liquidity access. Staking WOO unlocks benefits such as zero-fee trading, referral bonuses, and priority access to new projects. The token can be bridged across multiple blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

