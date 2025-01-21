World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $208.47 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,971,790 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMTx) is the native utility token of World Mobile Chain, a blockchain-based decentralised telecommunications network. It supports a sharing economy model, offering connectivity services through community-driven infrastructure. Built on the Cardano blockchain, WMTx incentivises network participation, funds operations, and ensures sustainability. By addressing the affordability and efficiency challenges of traditional telecommunications, the token aims to bridge the global digital divide.”

