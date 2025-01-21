Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $30.10 Million

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped XDC has a market capitalization of $30.10 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped XDC

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 258,530,695 coins. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 256,720,003.64710957. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.11796826 USD and is down -8.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,667,034.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

