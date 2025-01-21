XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $219.87 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $219.87 million and $7.76 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00004889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00020385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00004527 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.01727903 USD and is up 10.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $6,313,603.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

