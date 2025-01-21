Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and traded as low as $8.50. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 100 shares.

Yamaha Motor Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

