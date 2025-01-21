Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $414.88 and last traded at $414.43, with a volume of 80846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $405.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $408.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.25.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.84 and a 200-day moving average of $366.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,738.33. The trade was a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,042,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.