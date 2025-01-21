Zhang Financial LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 325 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Financial Advisors increased its position in Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.9% in the second quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,664.22. This represents a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total transaction of $48,136,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,378,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,595,351.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Price Performance
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $604.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $557.29 and a 12-month high of $714.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $646.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 40.39%.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
