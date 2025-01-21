Zhang Financial LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 325 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Financial Advisors increased its position in Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.9% in the second quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,664.22. This represents a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total transaction of $48,136,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,378,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,595,351.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $604.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $557.29 and a 12-month high of $714.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $646.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.