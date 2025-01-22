10,000 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 59.1% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in AES during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in AES during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AES by 69.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Bank of America started coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on AES in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

AES Trading Down 0.5 %

AES stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.176 dividend. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.