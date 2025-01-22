1,170 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Purchased by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,169,000 after purchasing an additional 231,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,801,000 after buying an additional 25,481 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,397,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,768,000 after acquiring an additional 47,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,375,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,812,000 after purchasing an additional 53,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.82.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.80. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.49 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

