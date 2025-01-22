1,611 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Acquired by Genesis Private Wealth LLC

Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,743,000 after buying an additional 37,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR stock opened at $177.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.39. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.04 and a 52 week high of $200.43.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous special dividend of $1.50. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,778.56. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

