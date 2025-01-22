3,000 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Acquired by Capstone Wealth Management LLC

Capstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Capstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabaud & Cie SA increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 117,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 483.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 824.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,987,000 after purchasing an additional 169,694 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of IEI opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.27. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $120.33.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
