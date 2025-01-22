54,800 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Acquired by Commons Capital LLC

Commons Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Vale in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VALE opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

