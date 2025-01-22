849 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Acquired by Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at $31,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS PFEB opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.82 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

