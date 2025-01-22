Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34, Zacks reports. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Abbott Laboratories updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.050-5.250 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.050-1.090 EPS.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of ABT stock opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $99.71 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.95.
Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abbott Laboratories
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Ultrasound Weight Loss: GE HealthCare and Novo Nordisk’s Play
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Super Micro Computer: Turning Risk Into Reward at the Crossroads
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- After a Reset Year, Is Moderna Stock Poised for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.