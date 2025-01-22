Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,192 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 166,132 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 67.3% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Dundas Partners LLP lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 330,227 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193,764 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $202.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average is $112.95. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $99.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.73%.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

