Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $265,250.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $265,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,712.35. This trade represents a 6.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of ACEL opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $904.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,666 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

