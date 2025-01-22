Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 240.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 489,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,572 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

