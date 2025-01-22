AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth $36,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,990,029.50. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $18,878,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $41,849,637.12. This trade represents a 31.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,100 shares of company stock valued at $55,087,314 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VST. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Trading Up 8.5 %

NYSE:VST opened at $185.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $188.77. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.26 and a 200-day moving average of $118.41.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $4.01. Vistra had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.