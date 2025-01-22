AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 75,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $214,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

