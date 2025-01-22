Agha Pervez Buys 500,000 Shares of Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited (ASX:VMM) Stock

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited (ASX:VMM – Get Free Report) insider Agha Pervez purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$150,000.00 ($93,750.00).

Viridis Mining and Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 43.14 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Get Viridis Mining and Minerals alerts:

Viridis Mining and Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, copper, and halloysite deposits, as well as platinum group elements. The company holds interest in the South Kitikmeot Gold project comprising seven properties, including Hiqiniq, Ujaraq, Gold Bug, Esker, Bling, Uist, and Qannituq that covers an area of 11,448 hectares located within the Back River-Contwoyto Gold Belt of Western Nunavut, Canada; and the Boddington West project, which includes one exploration license application that covers 26 square kilometers situated within the Archaean Saddleback Greenstone belt in Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Viridis Mining and Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridis Mining and Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.