Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.61 and traded as high as C$2.61. Aimia shares last traded at C$2.60, with a volume of 11,053 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$257.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.61.

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). Aimia had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aimia Inc. will post 0.0149339 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aimia Inc (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. We target companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams.

