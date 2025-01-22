Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,213,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.5% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 67.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $319.62 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $337.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.14. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.71.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

