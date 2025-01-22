AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 49,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 18,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

AirIQ Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$10.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.24.

About AirIQ

(Get Free Report)

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AirIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.