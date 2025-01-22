Albion Financial Group UT Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,767 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Target were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Target by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Target by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 217,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after buying an additional 69,885 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $2,272,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.23.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $137.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

