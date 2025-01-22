Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 7,985 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $112,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

