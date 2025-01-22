Albion Financial Group UT Raises Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHE opened at $118.62 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $121.58. The firm has a market cap of $266.90 million, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.24.

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

