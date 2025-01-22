Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,748,000 after buying an additional 124,305 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,082 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 649,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 644,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.16.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

