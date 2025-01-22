Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $288.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 price objective (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.