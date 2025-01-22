Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

Get Ambev alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambev

Ambev Price Performance

Ambev Cuts Dividend

NYSE ABEV opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.05. Ambev has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.72.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0414 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. MCIA Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.