Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Bank of America downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Ambev alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ambev

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Ambev Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,831,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,771,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0414 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

About Ambev

(Get Free Report

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.