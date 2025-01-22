Amy Marie Rawlings Sells 5,879 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $382,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,320. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amy Marie Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Friday, November 22nd, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,601 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $177,601.32.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,054 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $311,357.22.

On Monday, November 4th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $115,639.40.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Macquarie raised their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 77,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 48,919 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.