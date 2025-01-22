Analysts Issue Forecasts for KLA FY2025 Earnings

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KLA in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $30.08 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $925.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $30.37 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $795.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $807.35.

KLA stock opened at $767.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $656.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $723.78. KLA has a 1 year low of $581.70 and a 1 year high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in KLA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,979,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,424,000 after purchasing an additional 145,317 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 32,828.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,419,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,647,708,000 after buying an additional 3,408,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,221,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,487,971,000 after buying an additional 93,743 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,083,684,000 after acquiring an additional 286,015 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in KLA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,163,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $959,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

