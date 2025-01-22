Analysts Set Expectations for AUR FY2025 Earnings

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Aurora Innovation in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aurora Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AUR. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. Aurora Innovation has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $9.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 17.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 84,904,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 15.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,796,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,064,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,183,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,653 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,848,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325,013 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,337,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $19,530,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 382,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,931.50. This represents a 90.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 344,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,276.10. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,776,667 shares of company stock valued at $48,432,337. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

