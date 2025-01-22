Analysts Set Expectations for Zai Lab FY2025 Earnings

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Zai Lab in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zai Lab’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. Zai Lab has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $36.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 34.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,760,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,507 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Zai Lab by 18.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,436,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,660,000 after buying an additional 1,312,115 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 604,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 125,532 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,906,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,023,000 after buying an additional 113,869 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,666,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $199,281.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,157.52. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

